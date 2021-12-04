Boys Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 12.03.2021

Naperville Central boys basketball hosts Waubonsie Valley on Mom’s Night where the Redhawks win it at the buzzer! This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a DVC clash as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors face the Naperville Central Redhawks on Mom’s Night. The red and white hope to remain undefeated this season.

First Quarter

James Jopes gets things started after knocking down this corner three off the assist from Jonah Hinton.

Later in the first, Tyler Helbing drives and dishes to Shoi Rathi who shows off some nice handles then a spin move to get to the rim. They lead 5-4.

Helbing brings down the rebound and pushes it up the floor. He’s tripped up, but able to get it to Braylon Spicer for the lay-in.

Second Quarter

Great ball movement here by the Redhawks as Simon Krugliakovas lofts it to Hinton who kicks to Jopes for another three.

3:38 to go in the half, Rathi gets the board and goes coast to coast with another spin and layup. What a play by the junior and he’s hyped up after that one.

Moments later, more terrific passing from Naperville Central boys basketball. It’s Jopes to Hinton to Mantas Zilys for the trey in the corner. Warriors still lead by five.

Jackson Langendorf and Tyler Helbing with a nice give-and-go and Waubonsie leads 35-28 at the half.

Third Quarter

Third quarter and once again, the Redhawks are sharing the ball extremely well. Zilys to Hinton who bounce passes to Michael Boyce who gives it up to Brad Kuta for two.

Some miscommunication on the pass leads to a steal by Hinton and he converts on the layup. They trail 34-32.

Zilys tries for the tough reverse, but can’t draw iron. Although, Boyce is there for the putback. Still a two-point game.

Shoi Rathi gets the feed and pump fakes before leaving it for Tyler Threat who sinks the three.

The ball is fought for in the paint, but Jopes comes up with it and throws the outlet pass to Hinton. Warriors don’t stop the ball and Hinton finishes at the cup.

Fourth Quarter

We go to the fourth, Redhawks move it around the arc and the ball eventually finds Jopes who splashes the triple. They’re down by one.

Just a few minutes left and, as usual, beautiful ball movement. Krugliakovas kicks it out to a wide-open Hinton and he drills it from deep to tie it at 58.

We’re tied with the game on the line. Hinton passes to Jopes who lines up the three and nails it at the buzzer! The Redhawks win 61-58 in spectacular fashion!

