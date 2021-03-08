Boys Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 03.06.21

The Metea Valley Mustangs host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors as both boys basketball teams look to bounce back from tough losses the previous day. Waubonsie got the best Metea in their first meeting with a 71-37 victory.

1st Quarter

Waubonsie jumps out to an early 9-3 lead but Malik Bell cuts in half with this three-pointer, assisted by Charlie Nosek. Mustangs trail by three midway through the first.

Waubonsie pushing it after a miss and Ben Schwieger finds Tyler Helbing for the layup as the Warriors lead by ten.

Isaiah Smith misfires on the three ball but Ben Schwieger snags it and puts it back in for two. 20-6 WV still in the first.

On the other end Metea answers with Haas Durrigala in the post as he goes high off the glass just before the end of the quarter.

2nd Quarter

Metea applying some full court pressure but Waubonsie handles it and finds Ben Schwieger open for the 3 pointer to push the lead back to double digits. 25-13.

This is Zac Steffgen getting to the lane and nailing a spin jumper to cut the Warriors lead to 29-19 with 2:30 to go in the half.

Moments later Malik Bell absorbs the contact and gets the of balance layup to go to cut the Waubonsie lead back down to nine.

Just before the half Kannon Hayes blocks Zac Steffgen’s shot and starts the break. Adri Malushi scoops and finds Tyler Helbing on the break for the layup. WV goes to half leading 34-21.

3rd Quarter

To the third quarter, Waubonsie pushing the pace again, Helbing misses the lay in but Carter Langendorf is there to clean it up making it 40-24, Warriors.

Malik Bell with some high scoring games in back to back contests answers later with another 3 pointer to make the score 42-27. 15 in this one for Bell.

With Waubonsie beginning to pull away, Chase Sandefur gets his defender to bite on the fake, to get to hoop and score.

4th Quarter

At the start of the fourth, Isaiah Smith finds Kannon Hayes for the corner to extend the lead 59-31. Waubonsie boys basketball able to hang on from there as the team goes on to win 64-43.