Boys Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs Metea Valley 01.28.22

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball travels down the road to face Metea Valley where the Warriors defeat the Mustangs in a thriller. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a boys basketball matchup at Metea Valley as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors travel down the road for a DVC clash. WV won the previous matchup earlier in the season.

First Quarter

We start this game with the ball in the hands of the Warriors as Shoi Rathi fires the 3-pointer and knocks it down putting WV up 5-0.

Waubonsie starting this game off hot as Tyler Helbing blows by his defender for the layup to make it 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, Metea’s Javion Grizzle is open in the corner and he drills the triple.

Mustangs continuing to make up ground as Grizzle fights his way into the paint for the tough finish. They’re down four.

Second Quarter

Into the second quarter, Helbing finds himself wide open and he sinks the trey. Waubonsie up by 10.

Back and forth we go and its Jake Nosek’s turn as he drains the three over Helbing.

It’s turning into a 3-point shootout. Even Jackson Langendorf is joining the party as he bangs down a triple of his own.

The shooting clinic continues as Jake Nosek splashes another three. 36-29 WV at the end of the first half.

Third Quarter

We start the third quarter right where we left off as Michael Bryant adds another trifecta to the scoreboard. What a shooting display by both teams.

Final seconds of the third quarter, Braylon Spicer picks up the loose ball, tosses up a three….and of course he makes it. He banks it in at the buzzer heading into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Metea trailing by five as Charlie Nosek drives inside for the bucket and the foul. They’re back in this ballgame.

Tied at 59 with 10 seconds left, Tyler Threat puts his head down and lays it in off the strong drive to put Waubonsie up two with three seconds left.

Last chance for Metea as Charlie Nosek’s shot is short, but Quentin Schaffer is there for the putback to tie the game. Right place, right time and we’re headed to overtime.

Overtime

In overtime, the three is off the mark, but the ball is tipped to Jackson Langendorf and he converts on the second chance opportunity. That would prove to be enough as Waubonsie defeats Metea 68-64 in an absolute thriller.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!