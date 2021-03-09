Boys Basketball St. Viator vs. Benet Academy 03.07.21

Get on your feet it’s time for an ESCC clash at Benet Academy. The Redwings come in off a loss to St. Patrick’s taking on a St. Viator team that just knocked off Notre Dame on Friday.

1st Quarter

First quarter and here are the Wings as Ben Romenesko’s shot is off the mark but Tyler Van Eekeren gets the board and finds Sam Hennessy. He gets the triple to fall. 10-9 Benet.

Just before the quarter ends St. Viator holds for the last shot but Van Eekeren picks the pocket of Dillon Schmidt and goes coast to coast to beat the buzzer with a lay in. 12-9 Wings heading into the second quarter.

2nd Quarter

14-9 Wings as Luke Nolan’s shot is off but the Red and White get another board. Carson Diehl gets the shot to go. 17-9 home team timeout St. Viator after the three-point basket.

Benet is cruising but the Lions are driving as Aidan Harrington gets the bank shot to go with a nice crossover, ending the Redwing run. BA still holds a double digit lead 23-11.

Just before the break, Benet has a response as Van Ekeren hits a wide open Luke Nolan on the wing who gets the bucket to fall through. Redwings take a 26-12 lead heading to intermission.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and the Lions are starting to heat up now as Harrington finds RJ Gamble who takes a gamble on a three ball and he hits it. Visitors still trailing by double digits 28-17.

Here is Carson Diehl again in a one on one as he drives through traffic and gets the lay up to fall. Redwings extend their lead to 13 points. 19 in the game for Diehl.

Don’t count out the Lions just yet as Eli Aldana finds Harrington on the wing and he gets the three ball to splash home while hitting the deck. An 8-1 Lions run cuts the deficit to 31-25.

4th Quarter

Fourth and final stanza and it’s a 34-30 Redwings lead but Luke Nolan changes that as he is wide open and hits the three off the Sam Hennessy pass. Big shot to push the lead back to seven.

Now 41-31 Benet and here is Gamble again in nearly the same spot and of course the triple goes in. Lions not going away down seven with two minutes to play.

However Benet comes up with the big shots down the stretch. Hennessy finds Weston Stevens down low and the junior gets the shot to fall. Redwings pull away and bounce back with a hard earned 49-36 win over the Lions.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!