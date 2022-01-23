Boys Basketball St. Ignatius vs Benet Academy 01.22.22

Benet Academy boys basketball play host to St. Ignatius where the Redwings get a thrilling home win over the Wolfpack. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got some boys basketball action at Benet Academy as the Redwings host the St. Ignatius Wolfpack in the When Teams Collide Shootout.

First Quarter

Benet starts the game off right as Kyle Thomas turns, fires, and scores the opening bucket.

Redwings up 6-2 as AJ Reed bounce passes to Noah Davis who lays it in for two.

A couple of plays later and Benet’s Brady Kunka steals the ball away. He takes it the length of the court to extend the lead to six.

The Redwings have some momentum as Kunka is wide open in the corner in front of the home crowd and drills the three-pointer.

First quarter winding down as Miles Casey makes a nice backdoor cut for the layup. 13-10 Benet at the end of one.

Second Quarter

Into the 2nd quarter and Thomas gets the ball inside. He fights his way to the rim to put his squad up one.

Back and forth we go as Richard Barron gets to the basket hitting the floater while avoiding the offensive foul.

Just before the half, Brennan White somehow converts this circus shot as he’s falling down. 22-20 Benet at halftime.

Third Quarter

Third quarter, Barron pulls up from way downtown and knocks down the long trey giving St. Ignatius their first lead of the night.

This continues to be closely contested as Thomas makes a great pass to Kunka who pump fakes and ties the game up at 25 halfway through the third quarter.

Benet finally gets some breathing room as White is by himself behind the arc and buries it to put his team up six.

The Wolfpack aren’t going away though as Kolby Gilles drives in and scores the bucket plus the foul.

Fourth Quarter

Five minutes left in this one with St. Ignatius up two until Nikola Abusara lays it in to tie this game up.

Just under a minute left and it’s Abusara again off the dish from Kyle Thomas. 40-36 Benet.

15 seconds to go and Richard Barron makes this a one-point game after he buries the quick triple. It’s 42-41 Redwings.

0.9 seconds left and Benet leads 43-41. However, AJ Reed steps up to the free throw line for two attempts. He misses the first one so he would need to miss the second on purpose. Although, he makes it and the Redwings kill the clock giving them a thrilling 43-42 win over St. Ignatius.

