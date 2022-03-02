Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals Naperville North vs Glenbard West 03.01.22

After capturing their third regional title since 2017, twelve seeded Naperville North looks to continue its Cinderella run going into the Bartlett sectionals. The Huskies have a tall task in front of them as they take on top seeded Glenbard West lead by Gonzaga commit Braden Huff. The Hilltoppers have only one loss on the season that came to Bronny James and Sierra Canyon back in February. And yes Bronny is the son of NBA star LeBron James. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Huff is not the only one doing damage on the court. Army commit Bobby Durkin can also play key rolls as he nails the corner three. Fun fact he and Zeke Williams grew up plying AAU basketball but tonight they are on different sides. Hilltoppers take an early 8-0 lead.

You want some more from Durkin? Well here you go. Same spot, same result? Bingo. 13-0 Glenbard West.

GW shows why they’re the top team in Illinois. Caden Pierce makes a play on defense and gets rewarded with the and one. 18-0 Green and White after one.

Second Quarter

The Huskies finally get the scoring going with the Williams boys. Luke passes to Zeke and that equals three points for the dogs. North still trails by a big deficit 25-5.

Now we get to Braden Huff. He gets the lob pass in the paint and throws it down with authority to show excitement for Glen Ellyn and Spokane.

The six foot eleven senior can do everything. That includes rejections as he does so to Jacob Nolen. Glenbard West takes a 29-6 lead into the break.

Third Quarter

Third quarter and the Huskies aren’t backing down. Jake Torcasio gambles on a long shot that swooshes in for the trifecta.

Next go around for the Blue and Orange it’s Luke Williams shooting from nearly a similiar area and the three pointer is golden. It maybe 35-12 but Naperville North has momentum.

However Braden Huff was a wrecking machine all night as the big man is pumped up with another dunk. Huff scores fourteen in the game.

The Hilltoppers leading scorer in Paxton Warden keeps pouring on the fun with this triple. Glenbard West wins in dominant fashion and will face the winner Wheaton Warrenvile South and Benet Academy in the sectional finals.