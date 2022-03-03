Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal Neuqua Valley vs. Oswego East 03.01.22

Neuqua Valley boys basketball faces Oswego East in the sectional semifinal in Oswego where the Wildcats fall to the Wolves. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball head coach Todd Sutton and son Tyler looking over the Oswego East layup line before this sectional semifinal matchup at Oswego. The Wildcats fell to Oswego East 53-33 in the Hoops for Healing championship back in November. Neuqua hoping to pull off the upset after a regional championship game win over Joliet West on Friday.

1st Quarter

Early in the game, Nick Kinkade with a low post pass to Nick Lendino who gets the turnaround in the paint to put the Wildcats up 2-0.

Oswego East boasting one of the best records in the state with a 32-1 record coming into the game. A team with a lot of size, length and athleticism. You see all of that on display here as junior Mekhi Lowery gets the rebound, putback and the foul.

Later in the first, Lowery kicks the ball out to DeVon Oregon who sinks the three pointer. 9-4 Wolves as Oregon gets three of his 14 points on the night.

But Neuqua using its defense to stay in the game. Nick Kinkade jumps the passing lane and lays in a pair as the Wildcats trail by one.

Near the end of the quarter, Erikas Gurskas hits the pull up mid-range jumper to put Neuqua on top 13-12.

2nd Quarter

Oswego East regains the lead on this nifty maneuver through the lane from Patrick Robinson. 9 points in the game for the senior.

NV inbounding the ball under its own basket. Nick Kinkade lobs a pass to Cole Vonnahme who leaps and puts the shot home. Wildcats leading 15-14. 11 in the game for the senior big man.

3rd Quarter

The end of the second quarter and start of the third is all Oswego East. DeVon Oregon off to Darren Oregon for the layup and the foul. The Wolves on an 18-4 run to take a 32-19 lead.

Neuqua still battling in the third, Jayden Dean hits the floor and gets the ball to Cole Vonnahme. He finds sophomore Luke Kinkade who sinks his second three pointer. Cats down by ten.

But the Wolves maintaining the double digit lead. Mekhi Lowery with a great move to get to the rim. He posts a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with six of Oswego’s 12 blocks!

4th Quarter

But Neuqua staying within striking distance. Jayden Dean with a much-needed three-pointer to bring the blue and gold within 9 down 42-33.

After another Oswego East basket, Luke Kinkade buries his fourth triple of the night. 15 for the sophomore as the Wildcats trail 44-36.

But they don’t get any closer. Another great defensive play from the Wolves. Darren Oregon goes all the way in for the layup. Oswego East closes out the 54-40 win over Neuqua Valley and will look to win its first ever sectional championship on Friday. The Wildcats end the year at 22-11.

