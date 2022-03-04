Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal Benet Academy vs. Wheaton Warrenville South 03.02.22

Benet Academy boys basketball locks horns with Wheaton-Warrenville South in the sectional semifinal where the Tigers eliminate the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Benet Academy Redwings and Wheaton-Warrenville South Tigers locked horns in the class 4A sectional semifinal at Bartlett High School. The Tigers clipped the Redwings in the regular season, but the winner of this one gets a shot at top-seeded Glenbard West in the sectional final.

First Quarter

It took a bit to get points on the board in this one, but Tiger’s number two Matt Sommerdyke sinks the three to open things up.

A few possessions later, Danny Healy collects the loose ball and kicks to Tyler Fawcett who’s on from downtown.

Benet was on the wrong side of an 8-2 run in the first, but Nikola Abusara gets things trending in the right direction with the corner three.

Second Quarter

Now in the second, South’s Rourke Robinson gets a nice feed from the point and puts it in with the left. He led the game with five steals.

Kyle Thomas had both Benet field goals in the quarter, the in-rhythm turnaround jumper drops in.

Sommerdyke was one of two Tiger starters that didn’t hit double digits, but the fake pass lay-in here would close out a 20-11 half for Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Third Quarter

Benet came out of the break with some juice. Brady Kunka grabs the steal and takes it all the way for the tough transition bucket.

The Tigers seemed to have an answer for everything from Benet, this time that answer was Braylen Meredith who backs down Kyle Thomas for the turnaround hook shot.

Thomas wasn’t going to get got twice. This shot from Meredith gets sent to the bleachers.

Fourth Quarter

Benet trailed by 15 in the fourth until Brennan White hits the moving three and draws the foul. He’d covert the 4-point play.

The gap closes smaller still as Kyle Thomas punches it through to make it just a 10-point deficit.

But Braylen Meredith shows up big again. Finishing the contortionist lay-up over Thomas and one.

Benet started playing the foul game at the three-minute mark. Brady Kunka gives Benet a glimmer of hope at the end, but the effort wasn’t enough. Wheaton Warrenville South eliminates Benet Academy boys basketball 46-39 and advances to the sectional final on Friday.

