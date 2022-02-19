Boys Basketball Ridgewood vs Benet Academy 02.18.22

Benet Academy boys basketball squares off against Ridgewood where the Redwings cruise to victory over the Rebels. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Best in conference, Benet Academy was coming in off back-to-back loses and aimed to get right before playoffs start next week.

First Quarter

It took both teams a minute to get a feel for this game, but Benet’s Colin Laughlin knocks down the deep three to get the scoring started

We know all about Kyle Thomas’ jumping ability, and we’ll get there in a minute, but check out the face up game from the stripe here.

Trailing by 6, Ridgewood’s Robert Miller threads the eye with this skip pass to Lucas Melendez for the easy look.

Second Quarter

Kyle Thomas doesn’t like when people get in the paint, but Ridgewood’s Nikola Jocic doesn’t know this and finds out the hard way.

I guess the message wasn’t received because next play Thomas emphatically sends another shot away.

Ridgewood rallies a bit later, as the loose ball recovery leads to a step back three for Alexander Lipski.

Nearing halftime, Weston Stephens tries to take it himself but Kyle Thomas follows up for the put-back jam.

Final shot of the half, Niall Kenny closes the gap for Ridgewood and sends the game to halftime, 23-19.

Third Quarter

Thomas had a phenomenal night for Benet, but shined brightest in the third as he slams down the 1-hander

Two-plays later, Niko Abusara blows the lid off the gym with this transition lob to Thomas to make it a 14-point ballgame.

The offense keeps piling on, look at the feed by Luke Tarnow to get Sam Driscoll a clean look. The Redwings won the 3rd quarter 25-3.

Fourth Quarter

We’re late in the 4th, and Ridgewood is still battling. The corner three is good off the shot from Joseph Biondo.

Biondo follows up the three with a skilled pass to a cutting Robert Miller who converts.

Brady Heckman closes out the night with this steal and finish on the fast break. Benet cruises to a 58-30 victory over Ridgewood High School.

