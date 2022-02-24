Boys Basketball Regional Semifinal West Aurora vs Waubonsie Valley 02.23.22

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball takes on West Aurora in the regional semifinal where Blackhawks come from behind to defeat the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s regional semifinal time for boys basketball. Joliet Central is the host school of this matchup as ninth-seeded West Aurora takes on eighth-seeded Waubonsie Valley boys basketball. Winner will play Oswego East in the final.

First Quarter

We begin with West Aurora’s Ty Rogers starting from the three-point line then bobbing and weaving through traffic to get the Blackhawks on the board.

It’s Waubonsie’s turn on offense as Treshawn Blissett kicks it out to Tyler Helbing who shoots the three and nails it. 5-4 WV early on.

Later on, it’s Isaiah Siler getting the ball from Terrence Smith and drilling the triple to tie the game at seven.

Back and forth we go as Samy Ennassiri steals the ball and takes it the other way for the layup and the foul.

West Aurora’s Josh Pickett finishes off the first quarter knocking down the trey and it’s tied at 15 going into the second.

Third Quarter

We skip to the third quarter and the Warriors came out hot as Ennassiri swishes the three pointer to put them up 32-21.

The Blackhawks respond instantly as Isaiah Siler blows right by Tyler Threat. His layup is blocked, but it’s called for goaltending.

West Aurora starting to mount a comeback as Siler once again breaks down the Waubonsie defense for the layup. They trail by just four.

The Warriors look to put an end to the run as Jackson Langendorf’s first attempt misses, but he gets his own rebound for the putback.

Third quarter winding down and Siler adds a deep triple to the scoreboard. It’s 40-39 WV going into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

We skip ahead to crunch time and Siler gives it up to Josh Pickett for the layup. The Blackhawks come from behind to win it 58-54 over Waubonsie Valley and they move on to the regional final.

