Boys Basketball Regional Semifinal Lincoln-Way East vs Neuqua Valley 02.23.22

Neuqua Valley boys basketball faces Lincoln-Way East in the regional semifinal where the Wildcats hang on for the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua Valley is the home for this regional semifinal matchup between the fourth-seeded Wildcats and the 14th-seeded Lincoln-Way East Griffins. The winner faces Joliet West in the championship.

First Quarter

Nick Lendino has it in the paint against a few defenders. He fights up a shot and misses. Although, Cole Vonnahme is there to put it back in. It’s low scoring going into the second with Neuqua Valley boys basketball up 10-6.

Third Quarter

Let’s skip to the third, Kaiden Ross misses on the three, but George Bellevue keeps the possession alive and kicks it out for a wide-open triple by Tylon Toliver. They trail by 12.

Shortly after, Cole Vonnahme gets rid of it before falling out of bounds. Nick Lendino dishes to Jayden Dean and he does the rest by hanging in the air to finish to tough shot. 36-22 Neuqua to end the third.

Fourth Quarter

In the fourth, Chris Srbinov looks inside and finds Erikas Gurskas open underneath for the layup. Wildcats trying to put this one away.

However, the Griffins aren’t quitting. Great ball movement as they work the ball around the arc until Jayden Cook swings it to Toliver for the corner trey. The junior put up a game-high 20 points and it’s down to single digits.

Over two minutes left in this one. Jayden Dean drives to the basket and hits the floater. He led the Wildcats with 17 and they hang on for the 52-45 win. They will host fifth-seeded Joliet West in the regional final.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!