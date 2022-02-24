Boys Basketball Regional Semifinal Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 02.23.22

It’s time for the playoff edition of the crosstown classic with Naperville North the site for the regional semifinal. The Huskies come in holding the twelve seed while their rival Redhawks hold the five spot and look to beat North for a third time this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

However the Huskies take advantage of that new season opportunity. Luke Williams three shot is off but there’s his brother Zeke getting the put back and the harm. The free throws gives North an early 6-0 lead.

First quarter winds down so number twelve holds for the concluding shot. The senior goes into the lane and the basket is good to beat the buzzer. 10-5 Blue and Orange after one.

Second Quarter

Hawks are looking to play catch up. Mantas Zilys gets the bounce pass and this trifecta does the trick. NC trails by two 10-8.

Now it’s Luke Williams turn to score. He finds an opening spot and gets the tough floater to go that adds on to a 7-0 run.

While everyone is too busy guarding the Williams boys somebody is sleeping on Cole Arl. He all alone so he pulls up for three and nails it beyond the arch. Huskies take a 22-10 lead heading into the half.

Third Quarter

Naperville Central finally stops the run in the third quarter. James Jopes serves to DVC player of the year Jonah Hinton who hits three from the parking lot. Red and White still trail by a big margin 24-13.

The birds still show some fight in the second half. James Jopes takes a three from near the Husky nose and he got it. Hawks still have some juice down 26-16.

Fourth Quarter

Although it was a North beat down from the beginning. Zeke Williams is in the painted area getting his board along with shot and the foul. 31-16 dogs after the extra bucket.

The Huskies put this contest away on defense. Jacob Nolen steals the Jonah Hinton pass but can't quite throw it down but it's still two points for the dagger. Ladies and Gentlemen March Madness is officially here as the twelve seeded Huskies beat the five seeded Redhawks. Naperville North will face Lake Park in the regional finals.