Boys Basketball Regional Final Naperville North vs Lake Park 02.25.22

Fans are ready for the regional finals at Naperville North as the upset minded Huskies look to capture a third regional plaque in five consecutive seasons. Their opponent is the Lake Park Lancers a team that is also in search for third regional title since 2019.

First Quarter

The Lancer game plan was to focus on the Williams boys of Zeke and Luke. However sophomore Cole Arl says hey I can score too as he nails corner three to break an early tie up.

LP does give the Huskies trouble early on. Matt Zakick pick pockets Luke Williams and takes it the length of the court before lobbing it to Vito LaGioia who can just tap it in with a friendly bounce. 9-8 Lancers early on.

Now the North defense responds with an aggressive effort as Jacob Nolen gets the steal and it’s full steam ahead to the rim that ends with a circus shot and gives his team the lead back 10-9.

Second Quarter

Time for the Williams duo to turn it on. It’s starts with a Zeke bounce pass to Luke and the brother to brother connection works for three. 15-9 Blue and Orange.

Halftime is approaching but Zeke wants to do some scoring as well. So he’ll pull and hit the jump shot. 17-11 dogs heading into the break.

Third Quarter

21-13 Huskies but the Lancers come out aggressive in the early going. Matt Zakic hits a trifecta from long range that cuts the deficit to 21-16.

A low scoring affair throughout but North makes sure to stay on the correct side of the score. However Luke Williams wants to increase that so he gets the Cole Arl pass scores with the third quarter coming to an end. 25-18 dogs heading into the final stanza.

Fourth Quarter

Lake Park is staying alive as this three ball by LaGioia makes it a four point game at 28-24.

However on the next go around for the Lancers Zeke Williams gets a piece of the Matt Zakic shot that goes into the stands to stop the threat.

Jacob Nolen had only four points on the night but they were pivotal as he gets the Luke Williams miss and scores the put back. The hot postseason start for Naperville North continues as the Huskies capture their third regional title since 2017. Up next is top seeded Glenbard West in the sectional semifinals.