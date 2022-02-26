Boys Basketball Regional Final Joliet West vs Neuqua Valley 02.25.22

Neuqua Valley boys basketball takes on Joliet West in the regional final where the Wildcats hold off the Tigers to win the title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re in Wildcat territory and it’s time for the regional final as Neuqua Valley boys basketball takes on the Joliet West Tigers.

First Quarter

The Tigers get on the board first with Toby Onyekonwu giving it up to Justus McNair who hits the mid-range jumper. Joliet West up 2-0.

Jayden Dean gets it started for Neuqua Valley with a drive and the nice up and under move for the layup.

Onyekonwu leans in and scores the bucket over two defenders. Tigers lead 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Heading into the second, it’s Onyekonwu again this time swinging it to Jeremiah Fears who connects on the three. They lead by two.

Joliet West with some great defense as Skylar Crudup spikes Luke Kinkade’s shot attempt and the senior is fired up.

3:30 left in the half, Jayden Dean finds Cole Vonnahme. He’s able to keep the pivot foot down as he goes up strong for two to tie the game at 19.

Dean kicks to Colin Gerrity and he rattles in the corner three. Neuqua leads 31-22 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Into the third quarter, Toby Onyekonwu’s shot rolls off. Skylar Crudup grabs the offensive board, crosses over, drives, and dishes it to Jeremiah Fears for the triple. That cuts the lead to five.

Erikas Gurskas passes to Nick Kinkade and eventually he drops it off to Cole Vonnahme who makes a nice spin move for the deuce.

Third quarter winding down and Onyekonwu pump fakes to get Kurt Lomuntad in the air then drains the shot at the buzzer. Wildcats up 44-33.

Fourth Quarter

Starting the fourth quarter, Jayden Dean’s missed free throw results in a second chance opportunity for Nick Lendino. He hangs and finishes on the and one.

The Kinkade brothers connect for this bucket. Nick finds younger brother Luke who puts the ball on the floor and hits the fadeaway jumper in the lane. Wildcats up by 13.

Joliet West isn’t going away yet. Toby Onyekonwu intercepts Dean’s pass and he throws it up ahead to Skylar Crudup for the two-handed jam. Still a 12-point game.

Now it’s Crudup getting the steal and finding Jeremiah Fears. He can’t finish, but Onyekonwu gets the putback. Despite the Tigers’ strong fourth quarter, Wildcats hold them off to win their second consecutive regional championship. They’ll face Oswego East in the sectional semifinal.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!