Boys Basketball Oswego East vs. Neuqua Valley 11.26.21

Neuqua Valley boys basketball takes on Oswego East in the Hoops 4 Healing Basketball Tournament Final where the Wildcats struggle against the Wolves. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the Hoops 4 Healing Basketball Tournament Final between Oswego East and Neuqua Valley.

First Quarter

Jayden Dean gets the scoring started with a nice drive to the basket and the foul.

Oswego East’s Patrick Robinson answers back with an and-one of his own off the assist from Mekhi Lowery. Wolves down 3-2.

Later in the first, Lowery rejects Mark Mennecke’s shot and Darren Oregon finds his twin brother DeVon Oregon for the layup.

Robinson bounce passes to a cutting DeVon Oregon who scores again making it 7-5 Oswego East.

DeVon makes it three straight buckets as Mason Blanco dishes to him and he hits the contested three to extend the lead.

Second Quarter

Into the second quarter, Cole Vonnahme looks inside for Jayden Dean who lays it in off the great back cut. Wolves still up 14-9.

Less than five minutes to go in the half, Darren Oregon drives and hits the midrange jumper in the lane.

The Wolves move the ball around to a wide-open Joey Patti who nails the three-pointer and the lead stretches out to 14.

Mark Mennecke hands it off to Nick Kinkade who gives it back to Mennecke on the give and go. Beautiful backdoor cut by the junior.

Moments later, Mennecke gets the steal and looks up court to Vonnahme for two to cut the deficit to eight.

Time winding down in the half. Off the missed three, Mennecke pulls down the rebound, pushes it across half court and drills the long three at the buzzer. Wildcats trail 27-23 into halftime.

Third Quarter

Going into the third, Wolves can’t convert on the three, but Mekhi Lowery snatches the rebound and puts it back up and in.

Joey Patti makes a nice crossover to get past Mennecke and drops it off to Ryan Johnson for the bucket. Oswego East up nine.

Fourth Quarter

On to the fourth, Patrick Robinson spins off a defender and has good patience on his way to the rim. They lead by 15.

6:44 to go, Robinson throws a gorgeous laser pass to Lowery for the two-handed slam.

Five minutes left, Cole Vonnahme looks down low to Nick Lendino who turns and converts in the paint. 16-point Wolves lead.

Lowery gets another rebound and bucket. Oswego East wins decisively 53-33, they win the championship and stay undefeated.

