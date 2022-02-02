Boys Basketball Notre Dame vs Benet Academy 02.01.22

Benet Academy boys basketball faces Notre Dame in a high stakes matchup where the Redwings seal the regular season ESCC title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s high stakes at Benet Academy as the Redwings look to clinch the regular season ESCC championship against the Notre Dame Dons who sit in third place in the conference.

First Quarter

The first quarter was back and forth. Ben Romenesko swings it to Nikola Abusara who fakes the pass inside and drives hard to the basket finishing over two defenders. It’s tied at nine apiece.

Connor Mosele drives and kicks to Bryce Coleman who pulls up for three and rattles it home. He finished with 11 points on the night.

Both Abusara and Kyle Thomas combine to block Sonny Williams and it starts a two-on-one fast break. Romenesko takes it himself and lays it in. They trail 12-11.

Just before the end of the quarter, Williams crosses over and finds Luke Heidersbach open for the corner three just before the buzzer sounds to put the Dons up 15-14.

Second Quarter

Second quarter, Romenesko passes to Abusara who buries the triple. Redwings lead by 11 at the half.

Third Quarter

Notre Dame cuts into the lead to start the second half. Stefan Cicic gave Benet fits down low as he turns and scores over Kyle Thomas plus the foul.

The Dons get an almost identical play the next time down. Cicic throws it out to Sonny Williams who leaves it short, but the big man is there for the offensive rebound and another and one. They would cut the lead down to six.

But that’s the closest they would get. On the ensuing possession, Nikola Abusara kicks to Weston Stephens who drives down the lane for the layup to put them up eight.

Brennan White is being hounded by Williams. He stops his dribble, but makes a great pass to Brady Kunka for two off a nice backdoor cut. It’s 48-31 Redwings after three.

Fourth Quarter

Kyle Thomas didn’t have his best night, but he was solid in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points including this putback to put his squad up 21. That helps Benet Academy boys basketball beat Notre Dame, seal the ESCC regular season title, and remain undefeated in the conference.

