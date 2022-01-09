Boys Basketball Neuqua Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 01.07.22

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball goes up against Neuqua Valley in the War of 204 where the Warriors come out on top. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Waubonsie Valley boys basketball against Neuqua Valley in the War of 204 with the Warriors hosting this rivalry game. The WV students are ready and hoping their team can pick up a big win at home.

First Quarter

Early in the game, Shoi Rathi takes the pass and drains the open three for Waubonsie’s first bucket of the game and they lead 3-2.

Mark Mennecke swings it over to Jayden Dean who pump fakes, puts the ball on the deck, and rattles in the floater over Tre Blissett. It’s tied at 12 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Now in the second, some great ball movement by the Wildcats and Kurt Lomuntad drops it off to Cole Vonnahme who lays it in. They lead by two.

But the Warriors catch fire in the quarter. Jacob Razo kicks it to Braylon Spicer who blows by Nick Kinkade and converts on the floater in the lane.

Later in the quarter, Tyler Threat banks in one of six Waubonsie threes in the second quarter alone. WV takes a 36-20 lead into the half.

Third Quarter

Although in the second half, Neuqua keeps fighting. Once again, great passing around the arc and the ball finds Jayden Dean who sinks the corner trey. He finished with 23 points.

Jackson Langendorf might be the biggest kid on the court, but he’s got some handles going behind the back, spinning, and scoring over Cole Vonnahme. His team is up by 15.

Langendorf and Shoi Rathi each had nine points apiece. Rathi misses in close here, but tracks it down and eurosteps his way to the basket. It’s 42-31 Waubonsie.

Fourth Quarter

The Wildcats continue to hang around, though, in the fourth. Kurt Lomuntad crosses over and he puts in the scoop layup to cut the deficit to nine.

But it was too late for Neuqua. Tyler Helbing dishes to Eric Chtilianov to beat the press and the Warriors come out on top 62-54 for their tenth win of the season.

