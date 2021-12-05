Boys Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 12.03.21

Naperville North boys basketball hosts Neuqua Valley in a DVC clash where the Huskies pick up a hard fought win over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The boys basketball edition of the DVC schedule has arrived with Naperville North hosting Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats made it to the championship game of the Hoops for Healing tournament before falling to Oswego East while the Huskies went 1-3 in the same tourney.

1st Quarter

Neuqua looking sharp on offense in the opening minutes, Jayden Dean lobs a pass into Cole Vonnahme who puts it home off the glass. 8-2 Wildcats.

A little give and go between the Williams brothers as Zeke passes to Luke in the post, and gets the pass right back for the floater. Huskies down four.

Later in the first quarter, Luke Williams ahead to Jake Torcasio and the senior buries the triple to put the Huskies down 12-9.

Near the end of the quarter, Zeke Williams finds sophomore Bryce Welch at the top of the key for a three pointer. All tied up at 12 apiece.

2nd Quarter

Into the second quarter, Neuqua back in front as Kosi Okeke banks in the tough layup.

Later in the quarter, Jayden Dean hits a cutting Luke Kinkade for the two. NV up 20-19.

Okeke drives the lane looking to add to the Neuqua lead, but Zeke Williams blocks him. However, Cole Vonnahme stays with it and puts home the rebound plus the foul. The Wildcats take a 25-21 halftime lead.

3rd Quarter

Early in the third Neuqua Valley looks to add on as the sophomore Luke Kinkade hits his third three of the contest. 12 points on the night for Kinkade.

A few minutes later, Nick Kinkade swings the ball to Jayden Dean who drills the three. Neuqua now up 34-26, biggest lead of the game.

Naperville North turns to senior Zeke Williams after Luke Williams picks up his fourth foul of the game, and the elder Williams delivers a runner off the glass to cut into the deficit.

Final seconds of the third quarter, great defense from Jake Torcasio who steals the inbound pass and lays the ball in at the buzzer. The second steal and layup from Torcasio of the quarter as the Huskies lead 35-34.

4th Quarter

Trailing by a point early in the 4th, Zeke Williams with a crossover and a pull up jumper to put North back up once again.

Neuqua with a response, no surprise to see Mark Mennecke making a nice pass. He finds Cole Vonnahme for the layup. 13 points on the night for the senior big man.

North leading 39-38 when Zeke Williams shakes a defender and drives hard to the rim for the layup. Big time play for the senior, Huskies up 41-38.

Neuqua struggles to score down the stretch, only six points in the fourth quarter. The Huskies put the game away as Zeke Williams passes to Vaughn Beallis for the layup as time expires. A hard fought 47-40 win for Naperville North to kick of the DVC slate.

