Boys Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 02.26.21

Naperville North and Neuqua Valley boys basketball meeting for the second time this season. The Wildcats took the win to start DVC play earlier this month. Both teams coming off blowout losses to Waubonsie Valley.

1st Quarter

After back to back threes from John Poulakidas to open the game, Wildcats add to their early lead as Connor Davis makes the outlet pass to Mark Mennecke for the layup. 8-2 Neuqua Valley.

After early struggles on offense, Naperville North turns to its bench to provide a spark and Nathan Vijay delivers one with the corner trey. Huskies down 14-7.

2nd Quarter

Early in the second, Huskie inbounding the ball and Peter Krebs finds the freshman, Luke Williams who hits a corner three of his own. North down by four.

Neuqua back on offense getting help from its bench as well. Jayden Dean finds Christopher Vonnahme for the hoop and the harm between two defenders.

Erikas Gurskas getting into the fun for NV as he gets the triple to go. Wildcats lead 21-12.

Next time down the floor, Nicolas Porter swings a pass over to Erikas Gurskas who hits his second straight from deep. Neuqua pulling away up 24-12.

Mark Mennecke with a drive to the hoop and an acrobatic shot that somehow lands perfectly in the net. The sophomore goes down hard, but he walks off under his own power and returns later in the game.

Still in the second quarter, NV on the break Visagan Subramanian over to Connor Davis for the deep three. That one goes as the Wildcats go up 36-14 at the break.

3rd Quarter

Neuqua starts the third quarter red hot once again. Quick ball movement finds Yale commit John Poulakidas who splashes home his third three pointer of the night.

Naperville North not going down without a fight. Zeke Williams kicks it out to Peter Krebs who hits the three. Huskies finally getting some shots to fall.

4th Quarter

Fourth quarter now and Luke Williams gets the offensive board and finds Krebs again for another three. Huskies within ten points with two minutes to play.

But the deficit is too much to make up, especially when Poulakidas can create shots like this. 13 for the senior to lead all scorers as Neuqua Valley boys basketball holds on for the 48-40 road victory.