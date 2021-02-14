Boys Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 02.12.21

Boys Basketball has returned to the DuPage Valley as Neuqua Valley visits Naperville Central. Redhawks take the home court coming off a loss to Waubonsie Valley. The visiting Wildcats are fresh off a win against Naperville North but are without Yale commit John Poulakidas due to injury.

1st Quarter

First quarter and here come the Redhakws as Kyle Baskin brings the ball towards the hoop and gets the floater to fall, 7-4 Central.

Redhawks attacking again and we get a game of hot potato as the ball finds Andrius Avina and he gets the 3 pointer to fall. Redhawks up 16-9.

Neuqua’s turn to attack as Mark Mennecke gets the and 1 shot to fall. But the free throw is no good Wildcats trail 16-11.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter and the Wildcats look for the lead as Kurt Lomuntad’s shot doesn’t fall but Lomuntad tracks down his own miss and passes it to Jayden Dean and gets the three to go. Wildcats take the lead 18-16.

20-19 Neuqua and here is Connor Davis battling with two defenders on him and still gets the shot to fall. 22-19 Cats.

One second left in the half and Aiden Kramer passes it to Kyle Baskin and he heaves it up while fading away and the prayer is answered! Redhawks able to take a 25-24 halftime lead on Baskin’s shot.

3rd Quarter

3rd quarter and Neuqua gets the ball to the veteran as Connor Davis hits the shot from beyond the arc. 11 points on the night for the senior, 28-24 Cats.

Central’s James Jopes had some foul trouble early but his return is welcome as he hits this 3 point basket thanks to a quick find from Jonah Hinton. 34-31 Central.

Tied at 36 and despite a hand in his face, the 3 goes for Jopes. 11 points on the night for the junior. Redhawks up 39-36.

Aiden Kramer with the ball and he passes it to another junior in Jonah Hinton who gets the three pointer to fall. 44-38 Redhawks heading into the 4th.

4th Quarter

It’s all Central in the 4th quarter as James Jopes passes it to Kyle Baskin who scores 2 of his game high 22 points. Central’s defense holds Neuqua boys basketball to just two points in the final quarter. The Redhawks get a statement win 60-40 over Neuqua Valley.

