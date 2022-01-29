Boys Basketball Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 01.28.22

Neuqua Valley boys basketball takes on Naperville Central on the hardwood where the Wildcats explode in the second half to pick up the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a Friday night DVC matchup on the hardwood. Naperville Central comes into this one holding a first place spot in the conference, but Neuqua Valley boys basketball looks for a big win after taking their first matchup back in December.

First Quarter

Wildcats get off to a good start. Cole Vonnahme finds Nick Lendino down low as he fights up the shot and gets the friendly roll to make it 7-2 Neuqua.

Central responds as Jonah Hinton finds Brady Cooperkawa in the corner and he rattles home the triple to make it a one-point game.

Redhawks trail by one, but Hinton steps back and hits the fadeaway jumper to give them the lead.

Next possession for the Wildcats and it’s Lendino this time finding Vonnahme who gets it to go plus the foul. He makes the free throw and it’s 19-17 Neuqua.

Second Quarter

Redhawks hold a 20-19 lead and extend it with this 3-pointer by James Jopes. He finished with 16 points on the night.

The back and forth affair continues as Chris Srbinov nails the trifecta to put Neuqua back on top.

Just before the break, Nick Kinkade’s shot is blocked, but Lendino gets it back and puts it in to give the Wildcats a 35-30 lead heading into halftime.

Third Quarter

Second half and Neuqua continues its success starting with a deep three from Jayden Dean. He had 13 points.

Some great ball movement here by the visitors. It’s Erikas Gurskas in the corner and he buries the trey. Neuqua holds a 49-29 lead heading into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Redhawks trying to hang around. Brady Cooperkawa takes the pass in the corner and nails the three to cut the deficit to 14.

Neuqua doesn’t give up the lead, though. Cole Vonnahme spins to the baseline and scores as he’s falling away. An explosive second half for the Wildcats gives them a big road win. 73-52 the final.

