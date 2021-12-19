Boys Basketball Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley 12.17.2021

Neuqua Valley boys basketball takes on Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the Wildcats extend their winning streak to four. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Metea Valley Mustangs are looking for their first DVC win of the season against the Neuqua Valley Wildcats who hope to extend their three-game winning streak.

First Quarter

Mark Mennecke drives baseline to draw two defenders and makes a gorgeous pass to Luke Kinkade who hits the wide-open three. He had a game-high 18 points.

Zac Steffgen bounces to Jackson Corbett who knocks down the mid-range jumper to tie it at five. The Mustangs trail 14-10 after the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Going into the second, Charlie Nosek swings it to Corbett and he buries it from behind the arc. That cuts the deficit to one.

This is a wild sequence to end the half. Nosek steps up and drills the three to make it a two-point game. But on the very next play, Nick Kinkade heaves it from half court and he’s got it at the buzzer to put them up five. Unbelievable shot by the senior and the visiting Gold Rush loves it.

Third Quarter

We go to the second half. The Wildcats go on a roll to take a double-digit lead, but Quentin Schaffer converts on the layup to try to keep his team in it.

And they would come back as Nosek finishes at the cup to make it 43-42. He had 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Nosek and Corbett were pivotal in Metea’s rally as they connect on a trey off the missed alley-oop. That caps off a 13-0 run to take a two-point lead and it’s tied at 45 heading to the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Neuqua responds impressively in the final quarter. Mark Mennecke jab steps and blows by Zac Steffgen to lay it in.

Nick Kinkade had the buzzer beater to end the half and he hits a huge shot here as he sinks the corner three. That puts Neuqua up nine.

The Wildcats outscore the Mustangs 18-3 in the fourth as Mennecke puts it in. Neuqua Valley boys basketball extends their winning streak to four, 63-48 the final.

