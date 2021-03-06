Boys Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 03.05.21

Neuqua Valley boys basketball travels to Metea to take on a Mustang team that is celebrating its seniors with the season coming to a close. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley Boys Basketball celebrating its senior night as they host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Mustangs are searching for their first conference win while Neuqua Valley is fresh off a victory against Naperville Central.

Early on that’s Connor Davis working for inside position and gets the hoop and foul. Neuqua jumps out to 9-0 lead with 5 mins left. 1st quarter.

2nd quarter

Metea bounces back after Da’Vion Buffman finds Quentin Schaffer for the 3-pointer, giving Metea 16-15 lead, 5 min 2nd quarter.

Malik Bell connects with his 3rd triple of the 1st half to give Metea a 24-23 lead with 2:30 in the 2nd quarter.

After a Mustang miss that’s Mark Mennecke taking it coast-to-coast through traffic for the tough lay in. Wildcats up 27-24 with 1:00 in the half remaining.

Very next possession Quentin Schaeffer finds a cutting Zac Steffsen for the easy bucket trimming the Neuqua lead back to 1, 27-26

With only seconds left in the half, Zack Davis finds the bottom of the net giving Neuqua a 34-26 halftime lead.

3rd Quarter

Second half now, the Wildcats work the ball through the zone as Connor Davis finds Zach Davis down low for the and-1. Neuqua leads 37-29.

With Neuqua pulling away that Malik Bell hits another 3, he would finish with 19 points.

At the end of the 3rd Mark Mennecke slices through the lane and scores to beat the buzzer. Neuqua up 58-35 going into the 4th.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball wins

Connor Davis adds on to the lead with 3 pointer as Neuqua cruises to a 73-47 victory.

