Boys Basketball Naperville North vs Waubonsie Valley 01.12.22

Naperville North boys basketball faces off against Waubonsie Valley in a DVC matchup where the Huskies pick up the win over the Warriors.

First Quarter

We’ve got a boys basketball DVC matchup as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Naperville North Huskies. Both teams currently sit with a 2-2 DVC record.

We start this game off with the Huskies on offense. Jake Torcasio gets the pass in the corner and knocks down the three to open the scoring.

North up 7-2 as Luke Williams jumps the passing lane for the steal and takes it to the rim for the layup.

Huskies aren’t slowing down. Zeke Williams finds Cole Arl open behind the arc and he drills it to put his team up 17-2.

Waubonsie tries to generate some offense with Shoi Rathi cutting to the rim for two. They still trail by 13.

Second Quarter

Second quarter, Warriors look to keep chipping away at the lead as Braylon Spicer sinks the open triple. 22-11 North.

A couple of minutes later, Bryce Welch finds Luke Williams with the crosscourt pass and he scores on a nice finish. Huskies still up 11.

Back and forth we go, the defense leaves Spicer wide open and he makes them pay with another trey.

The very next possession, Cole Arl forces a turnover and with a head of steam, he’s able to convert on the and one.

The Warriors move the ball up the court and Tre Blissett splashes in the three to make it 32-23 North going into the break.

Third Quarter

Starting the third, Zeke Williams has it near the corner and works his way through three WV defenders for the bucket and the foul.

The Warriors are looking to respond. Tyler Threat’s three is off the mark, but Shoi Rathi takes away the save attempt and finishes at the rim. All of the sudden, they trail by just three.

But North has an answer as they swing it to Arl and he buries it from deep to give them a 12-point lead at the end of three.

Fourth Quarter

Opening up the 4th quarter, Luke Williams rattles home the triple. The sophomore finishes the night with a game-high 18 points.

Waubonsie’s Samy Ennassiri finds Tyler Helbing in the paint and he flips it up and in. 46-42 North with two minutes left to play.

The blue and orange look to extend their lead late as Zeke Williams takes the feed and lays it in.

Luke Williams seals the deal with a steal and layup giving the Huskies a 54-46 win over Waubonsie Valley.

