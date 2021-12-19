Boys Basketball Naperville North vs Naperville Central 12.17.2021

Naperville Central boys basketball hosts Naperville North in the crosstown classic where the Redhawks win behind an explosive second half. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have the crosstown classic as Naperville Central boys basketball hosts Naperville North. The Redhawks come into this matchup with a 7-2 record having won four out of the last five matchups against their rival. The Huskies on the other hand, are in search for their second conference win of the season.

First Quarter

North is hot right out of the gate. Luke Williams finds Jack Torcasio who knocks down the open three. They’re up 5-1.

Huskies with the ball again and look to extend their lead. This time Luke does it himself as he gets this triple to fall.

Central with the response. After some nice ball movement, Simon Krugliakovas hits the corner three cutting the Husky lead to 12-11.

Just before the end of the first, Mantas Zilys drills it from deep to give his squad a two-point lead. 15 points for Zilys.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, the three-point barrage continues. This time, it’s Jonah Hinton from way outside to make it 19-12 Central.

Just before the break, Hinton makes a terrific pass inside to Brad Kuta who lays it in. 23-18 Redhawks at the half.

Third Quarter

More Jonah Hinton in the third. He takes a dribble, rises up, and knocks down the trey to increase their lead to 13.

The senior can also play defense. North’s Cole Arl drives down the lane, but Hinton swats it away.

Central leads 35-18, but Zeke Williams steals it and goes coast to coast for the bucket to stop a 12-0 run. Twelve points in the game for Zeke.

Fourth Quarter

Fourth quarter and the Huskies still show some fight. After they move it around the perimeter, the ball finds Bryce Welch who hits the wide-open three. They still trail by 12.

On this night, Central was just too much. Hinton kicks it out to James Jopes who sinks the three. An explosive second half gives the Redhawks a 50-32 victory and win number 300 for head coach Pete Kramer.

