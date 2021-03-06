Boys Basketball Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 03.05.21

Naperville Central boys basketball plays host to Naperville North in the Redhawks nest in the final showdown between the two in 2021.

Lace those shoes on nice and tight it’s time for a cross-town classic. Naperville North and Naperville Central are facing off for the final time of the season as this matchup takes place in the Redhawks Nest. The Red and White look to split the series after falling by eight in Huskie land back in February.

1st Quarter

First quarter and the Huskies are up by one but Liam Kim finds the big guy, Grant Johnson at the top of the key and gets the bucket to fall. 7-3 Blue and Orange.

7-6 Huskies but here comes the birds as Kyle Baskin finds Aiden Kramer in the corner and the triple falls through the net. Central takes the lead 9-7.

2nd Quarter

Second quarter with the Redhawks up 16-10. Here’s Zeke Williams passing the ball to Peter Krebs and he gets the 3-point basket to fall Huskies crawling back down 16-13.

Huskies with the ball again this time with a chance to take the lead as Kim finds Johnson and yeah he isn’t missing the 3 ball. 11 points on the night for Johnson,18-16 Huskies after the splash.

Just before the break Zeke Williams gets the inbounds pass and gets the lay in to go right before the buzzer sounds. 24-16 visitors heading into intermission.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and here comes Central as Aiden Kramer throws the ball across the court to James Jopes and he hits the shot from the corner. Hawks are now trailing 26-23.

31-26 Huskies and the 3’s are still a theme for Central. How about we show some love to the Sophomore, Mantas Zilys as the 3 falls and the Red and White inch closer, down 31-29.

Naperville Central boys basketball tries to close it out

Fourth quarter and we’re tied at 33 here’s James and his attempt is noting but net. The Redhawks retake the lead 36-33 as Jopes finishes the night with 15 big ones.

Huskies are still fighting as Liam Kim drives into lane and gets the shot to fall 40-37 Central with under a minute left.

From there it’s the game of keep away and free throws as Aiden Kramer sinks a free bee to lead the Hawks with 17 points. Now here’s Kyle Baskin hitting a free throw as these clutch shots help the Naperville Central boys basketball team take the cross town classic 47-41.

