Boys Basketball Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 03.11.21

Coach Nolan and his Naperville North squad head to Metea Valley as the boys basketball season enters its final days. The Mustangs led by Malik Bell with a jam packed schedule in recent weeks due to a two week COVID shutdown to start their season.

1st Quarter

Opening minutes of the contest, Huskies swing the ball around the perimiter to Grant Johnson who knocks down the three pointer. Well within the range of the big man.

Next trip up the court and Peter Krebs takes the Jacob Scharm pass and hits the corner triple. Huskies up 8-0 to start.

Stay hot Peter Krebs, Nathan Vijay with the skip pass as Krebs buries another corner three. Big run for North to start the game.

As he has all season, Malik Bell stepping up for the black and gold, Scott Lou finds Bell for the three to get Metea on the board.

2nd Quarter

North’s hot shooting carries on into the second quarter, Liam Kim hits this open three as the Huskies lead by 18!

Now the Huskie defense leading to offense as Zeke Williams steals the pass and goes all the way in for the layup. A game high 12 points in the game for Williams.

Bell doing what he can to keep the Mustangs within striking distance as he drives and hits the floater late in the second quarter. 10 points for Bell on the night.

3rd Quarter

Early in the third, Zeke Williams joins the three point brigade with this high release shot. North pulling away up by 30 points.

Off the Quentin Schaffer miss, Henry Krzyzewski gets the board and spins to the hoop for a pair.

4th Quarter

More good defense from the Huskies as Vaughn Beallis gets the steal and heads to the rim for two.

Mustangs trying to battle back despite the deficit as Quentin Schaffer drills the three from Zac Steffson.

But too much Naperville North boys basketball on both ends as Zeke Williams gets another steal and score. Huskies takes the win 48-20 with two games left in the 2021 season.

