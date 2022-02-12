Boys Basketball Naperville North vs Metea Valley 02.11.22

Naperville North boys basketball faces Metea Valley in a DVC battle where the Huskies take this one over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Metea Valley High School for a Friday night DVC battle between the Mustangs and the Huskies of Naperville North boys basketball.

First Quarter

This game was very back and forth early on. Nick Schroeder drains the three to put the Mustangs up 5-2.

The Huskies answer immediately. Andrew Dawson hits the trey from the top of the key to tie things up.

The story of the first half for Metea was certainly Schroeder. He is able to find his spot again in the corner and he hits another triple.

Second Quarter

North looks to battle back. Bryce Welch makes a great play as he gets to the hoop and finishes the layup. Seconds later, they get the steal and Luke Williams finds Welch again, this time with the floater. The Mustangs need a timeout as the Huskies go up 17-10.

Metea is able to respond. They turn to who else, but Nick Schroeder. He finds himself open in the corner again and buries another three to keep it close going into the half.

Third Quarter

Early on in the third quarter, the black and gold stay hot from the outside. Charlie Nosek has an open look on the wing and he gets it to go. They take the lead back 29-28.

The Huskies come to life, specifically Luke Williams. He has an open look from the corner and he hits it. North up 34-31.

A few possessions later, Zeke Williams drives and finds his younger brother Luke who takes a deep three and hits again. He’s starting to feel it from the outside.

Fourth Quarter

In the fourth, Luke Williams looks to keep making plays for the Huskies. He finds Andrew Dawson open underneath, but wisely stays patient. He finds Williams for another trifecta and of course he hits it. They are pulling away up 44-33.

Just three minutes remain and the Mustangs need a lot to stay in it. Luke Schroeder does his best to keep them alive as he hits his fourth trey on the night. However, they trail by 12.

The Huskies would seal the deal in this one. Luke Williams drives and finds his brother Zeke open for the easy layup. North takes this one 57-42.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!