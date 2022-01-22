Boys Basketball Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley 01.21.22

Another Friday, another DVC matchup as we hit the hardwood at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors begin the second half of conference play but only have two wins in the division. This game won’t be easy as their visiting opponent Naperville Central comes into this contest with a 13-5 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Hawks already up 5-0 and look to extend that. Brad Kuta passes to Jonah Hinton who hits the three from way downtown. I don’t how he does it but it’s good enough to give his team an 8-0 lead.

Next go around for NC Hinton finds Pambos Nicoloudes who usually hits dingers in the spring for the Redhawk baseball team but tonight he’s getting buckets. That shot makes it a 13-4 lead for the Red and White.

After a Warrior miss it’s Hinton this time getting the board and passing it to Nicoloudes and serves the ball to Mantas Zylis as he puts it in with some help from the glass. Waubonsie calls for a timeout as the Hawks are fired up with a 17-4 lead.

Warriors trail 17-6 but Tyler Threat gets the ball and hits a much-needed shot to bring the deficit back down to single digits.

Second Quarter

Second quarter and hello Waubonsie I’m James Jopes remember me? He hit the game winner and against these Warriors back in December and his three-point affair continues. Hawks hold a 27-13 lead.

WV is still showing some fight early on. Jackson Langendorf gets the ball and puts on the dance shoes by flying through traffic and getting the basket to go. Green and Gold is once again down singles digits 29-21.

Just before the break Central looks for another bucket. Here’s Hinton shooting another long three and are you kidding me? Absolutely nothing but net for the senior. The Hawks take a 36-23 lead heading into the locker room.

Third Quarter

Second half and here come the Warriors. Shoi Rathi drives in and gets his shot to go off the glass starting a 7-1 run for the home team.

The deficit is now 37-31 Central and is Hinton hitting another triple? Nope instead he’s getting the hoop and the harm. The Redhawk scores fifteen points on the night.

More ball movement from the Hawks and the defense pays the price by leaving Jopes wide open. The result is a three-point basket and a 43-34 lead for Central.

Time winding down in the third as Threat gets the ball again and heaves up a shot at the buzzer and it’s good. It’s a three party in Warrior country as the home gets hyped up heading into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

The momentum continues for Waubonsie. Here’s Langendorf getting the baseline pass and using his hops to get the bucket to fall. Warriors are inching closer down 48-44.

However every WV momentum resulted in a Redhawk response. Mantas Zilys is all alone at the top of the key and it’s a trifecta. Central nails twelve three pointers in the contest.

One of those three’s came from James Jopes. His banger helps continue his assault against the Waubonsie Valley Warriors by scoring sixteen on the night and thirty-four points overall in both games. That helps Naperville Central take down the Warriors on their home court for the first time since February 3rd 2017 and their first sweep over the Green and Field since the 2015-2016 season.

