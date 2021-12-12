Boys Basketball Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 12.10.2021

Neuqua Valley boys basketball plays host to Naperville Central in DVC action where the Wildcats pick up their first DVC win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The second week of DVC action is underway. Neuqua Valley boys basketball hosting a 7-1 Naperville Central team, who started the conference slate in thrilling fashion as James Jopes hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to defeat Waubonsie Valley last week.

1st Quarter

Speaking of Jopes, he makes a good defensive play and sinks this pull up jumper early in the game to put the Redhawks up 4-0.

Next Central possession, Mantas Zilys gets the pass from Bradford Kuta and sinks the long two-pointer. Coach Sutton calls for time as the Redhawks take a 6-0 lead.

Neuqua comes out of the timeout ready to go. Nick Kinkade with a crossover and driving layup, plus the foul to get the Wildcats on the board.

Cats on the run later in the quarter, sharp shooting sophomore Luke Kinkade is wide open for back-to-back triples. Neuqua down 9-8.

Mark Mennecke grabs a rebound, the ball hits off his face as he gathers his footing, but he gets it ahead to Kurt Lomuntad who drives in for the layup. Whatever it takes. All squared up at 14.

Final seconds of the quarter, Jonah Hinton creates space with a shot fake and buries the long two as the buzzer sounds. Tied at 16 apiece after one.

2nd Quarter

Kurt Lomuntad with big time plays off the bench. Mennecke delivers a pass to the right wing and the senior sinks the three to put his team up 21-16.

Mantas Zilys had to sit for a long chunk due to foul trouble, but he makes a great move and hits this jumper to put Central down by three.

Simon Krugliakovas drives and kicks to Bradford Kuta who makes his third three-pointer of the half. We are even once again 23-23.

Jayden Dean also making major contributions off the bench for NV, Mennecke makes a nice pass to Dean who drives in for the and one layup. 13 points in the first half for Dean.

3rd Quarter

Into the second half, Mantas Zilys back in and making plays right away. He gets this tough shot to go in the paint with a foul to go with it as the Redhawks take a 35-34 lead.

After a Neuqua basket, James Jopes finds Jonah Hinton in the corner for three. Central up 38-37 as we go back and forth.

More big time bench play from Neuqua as Nick Lendino passes over to Lomuntad who hits his second three of the night. Nine points for the guard as the Wildcats lead 42-39.

Time winding down in the third quarter, Cole Vonnahme gets the pass underneath and gets the shot up and in before the buzzer sounds. Six points for the big man as Neuqua takes a 44-39 lead to the 4th quarter.

4th Quarter

More bench help for the Wildcats. Vonnahme to Erikas Gurskas who buries the quick turnaround. He adds six points as Neuqua still leads by five.

Jayden Dean continues his big night, he scored 19 points in Neuqua’s previous game and pours in 19 in this one. 48-42 Neuqua with four minutes left.

Jonah Hinton with 16 points to lead the way for Central. This tough baseline turnaround jumper keeps his team close. 50-46 with two minutes to play.

But Jayden Dean puts this game away as he buries his second three of the night. Neuqua Valley picks up its first DVC win of the season by a 62-50 score as the Gold Rush storms the court in their finest country western wear. Just the start of an exciting conference season ahead this winter!

