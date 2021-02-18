Boys Basketball Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 02.16.21

Calling all coaches and players it’s time for a crosstown classic. Naperville North takes their home court looking for its first DVC win. Taking on a Naperville Central basketball squad that has won 3 straight over the blue and orange.

1st Quarter

Huskie’s are on the attack first as Liam Kim passes it to Luke Williams who is all-alone in the corner getting the 3 to fall. 9-5 Huskies.

13-10 Huskies and here comes Central as sophomore Mantas Zilys is also open in the corner and gets the triple to fall. Game tied at 13 heading into the 2nd quarter.

2nd Quarter

Central with the ball as Kyle Baskin’s shot is off but here is Zilys again getting the rebound and the shot to go plus one. Free throw good, 21-13 Redhawks.

Huskies are getting aggressive on defense, as Williams picks off Aiden Kramer and goes coast to coast for the shot plus the foul. Free throw no good. 21-19 Central they enter halftime with a 23-22 lead.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and Naperville Central basketball remains hot from downtown. Here’s Jonah Hinton getting his 3 point basket to fall. 26-22 red and white.

Tied at 28 and here is the other Williams, Zeke as he holds the ball and takes it himself. Gets the jump shot to go Huskies take the lead 30-28.

Here is Zeke again on defense as he steals the pass and goes the other way in a flash. He puts in the basket and goes to the charity stripe. 36-28 Huskies after the three point play.

Don’t count out Central as Jonah Hinton finds an open James Jopes on the wing, getting the 3 to fall. 38-31 Huskies. 19 points on the night for Jopes.

Just before the quarter ends Liam Kim will do it all himself. He goes through traffic and gets the acrobatic lefty layup to fall. 40-34 home team after 3 quarters.

4th Quarter

Fourth quarter and lets not forget about Grant Johnson as he’s all alone in the paint and throws it down. Great look from Liam Kim. That’s how you start the 4th quarter 42-34 Huskies.

Johnson can also shoot as Kim passes it to the big guy for the corner 3 ball. 11 points on the game for Johnson.

Redhawks are still fighting as Hinton puts up a three that takes its time deciding if its going to rim in our out of the basket. In the end it’s a friendly roll, Central down only four 49-45.

However the Dawgs just a little too much for the Birds as Zeke Williams continues his defensive attack, forcing the steal and getting the easy layup. He finishes with 19 points as the Huskies pick up the cross-town win 57-49.

