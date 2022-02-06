Boys Basketball Naperville Central vs Naperville North 02.04.22

It’s time for the crosstown classic part two with this one in North territory. The Huskies would love to treat their home fans with a win and hope to snap a two game slide in the DVC. The visiting Redhawks fly in winning the last five out of six games against their crosstown rivals and look to sweep North for the second time in three seasons. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Huskies look to start off hot. Luke Williams finds Jake Torcasio who puts a move on his defender and nails the trifecta to give his team a 6-2 advantage.

Next go around for the dogs Luke Williams passes to his brother Zeke who drives into the lane, gets the shot to go plus the foul. Free throw is good, 15-5 home team.

Time for Central to get started. Here’s Jonah Hinton doing Jonah Hinton things and that’s hitting bangers from deep. The much needed three cuts the deficit to 15-8.

However North has a three point shooter of their own and his name is Zeke Williams. Andrew Dawson finds him on the wing and the field goal is good. 22-15 North after one.

Second Quarter

To second quarter and it’s time for Luke Williams to get involved. He gets the tough shot to fall with a friendly bounce and makes a 25-17 lead for the dogs.

You can’t count out those Redhawks just yet. After a couple of passes James Jopes takes a three and nails it right in front of the dog pound. 25-22 Huskies after a quick five points for Central.

Although the Blue and Orange have a response for every NC swing. Bryce Welch brings the ball in and gets the hoop and the harm. The free throw makes it 30-25 North.

Halftime is on the rise but the Hawks still want a securable score. They get it from James Jopes who gets to go off the glass and in. Your score at the break is 37-33 Naperville North.

Third Quarter

In the third quarter and here is Luke Williams again. He can’t find anyone to serve to so he’ll just put on the hot sauce himself. That’s a good idea because the three makes a double digit lead for the home team.

Redhawks have trailed as much as thirteen points but Simon Krugliakovas changes that with a three of his own. NC adds on four more points to trail 52-46 heading into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

We are in that fourth quarter. Jonah Hinton misses the shot but Mantas Zilys gets the board and puts it back in and it’s a three point game.

Now we are are all tied at 54 and here’s Hinton bringing the ball down the court, gets the shot to fall and the foul. Redhawks take their first lead of the contest 57-54.

Once the visitors were on the right side of the scoreboard it stays that way. This time Mantas Zilys has the ball and uses his fancy like footwork to score with the harm. Naperville Central explodes on 32-9 run to seal the victory over the Huskies.