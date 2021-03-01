Boys Basketball Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 02.27.21

Metea Valley boys basketball finally ready to start the season after two weeks off due to a positive COVID test. Naperville Central boys basketball looking to shake off a loss to Waubonsie Valley the night before.

1st Quarter

Aidan Kramer gets Naperville Central off on the right foot with the driving layup to open the scoring. 2-0 Central.

Still the opening minutes of the game and the Mustangs don’t look rusty off the bat as Malik Bell whips a pass to a wide open Charlie Nosek for the layup. Game tied at 4-4.

Central clicking on offense early as Kyle Baskin drives and kicks to Jonah Hinton who nails the three. Redhawks lead approaching double digits at the end of the first.

2nd Quarter

Metea looking to get back into its offense, Bell drives to the rim and drops a pass to Da’Vion Buffman who banks the shot home. Mustangs trail 19-12.

NC turning defense into offense with the full court trap. Mantas Zilys with the steal, Sam Williams eventually finds a cutting Baskin for the layup.

Kyle Baskin using his aggression to his advantage, getting to the rim thanks to the Aidan Kramer pass. 33-12 Redhawks pouring it on.

First half winding down, Metea trying to chip away at the deficit as Scott Lou gets the steal and finishes with the layup at the other end to end the drought.

3rd Quarter

Metea battling back as Scott Lou drives and hands off to the big man Henry Krzyzewski who gets the bucket for two.

Moments later Srivant Avulabalayyagari with the outlet pass to Charlie Nosek for the layup as the Mustangs inch closer.

Earlier in the game, Kyle Baskin showed off the indside game, this time he steps out and showcases the range with the three.

4th Quarter

Into the fourth and Malik Bell feeds Krzyzewski who puts up another post move for two underneath the hoop.

Redhawks looking to close the door, but Zac Steffsen gets the steal and takes it in for two to keep the Mustangs hopes alive.

But too much Naperville Central boys basketball and too much Kyle Baskin. 20 points on the night for the senior who drives in and puts in his own miss. Redhawks take the road victory 53-40.

