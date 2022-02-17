Boys Basketball Naperville Central vs Metea Valley 02.15.22

Metea Valley boys basketball faces Naperville Central on senior night where the Mustangs get a big win over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night at Metea Valley boys basketball as the Mustangs honor five seniors before a matchup on the hardwood with Naperville Central. The Redhawks are looking to pick up their 20th win on the season.

First Quarter

Central gets off to a good start. James Jopes gets the board and feeds it to Mantas Zilys who scores and the foul. The free throw makes it 8-2 Redhawks.

Metea crawls back to make it a three-point game. Nick Schroeder catches the pass and hits the three to tie the game up at 14.

Second Quarter

Central is still fighting and so is Zilys. He fights through contact and hits the stepback jumper to make it 21-17 visitors.

Mustangs are down by one and want to snag the lead. Charlie Nosek drives in and converts on the tough layup to put them on top.

Just before the break, Metea looks for some breathing room. They get it from Nosek again as he gets the putback off the missed three. 34-29 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Second half and the Mustangs keep shooting it well. Jahki Gray gets the tipped pass and is able to knock down the corner three.

Later on, Quentin Schaffer takes the ball away and lays it in at the other end. Metea holds a double-digit lead up 47-37.

The Mustangs continue their success. It’s Gray again getting the pass at the free throw line and knocking it down from mid-range.

Don’t count out the Redhawks, though. Jonah Hinton makes a nice crossover then steps back for the deep three to put the deficit back to single digits.

Fourth Quarter

Hinton has it again as we enter the fourth quarter and he gets the hoop and the harm. It’s 56-50 Mustangs.

However, tonight belonged to Metea. Charlie Nosek lays it in to help cap off a big senior night win over Naperville Central.

