Boys Basketball Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 12.10.2021

We are at Waubonsie Valley for a DVC boys basketball matchup as the Warriors welcome in the Metea Valley Mustangs. Waubonsie currently sit at a 0-1-conference record while the Mustangs are still in search for their first conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

We start this game with the Warriors as Ashton Baula who goes up for the three pointer to start off the scoring. Still early on in this contest as its WV’s Braylon Spicers turn to go up for the three point shot. 8-0 Warriors. Midway thru the 1st quarter and WV is up 12-0 as Metea’s Nick Schroeder finally gets the Mustangs on the board with a triple. The Warriors aren’t slowing down in the 1st as Tyler Threat steals the ball at half court and he goes up for the basket. 18-3 WV after one.

Second Quarter

Waubonsie picks up right where they left off as Eric Chtilianov gets the ball down low and he sinks the three pointer. Waubonsie up 14 as they look to extend that and Ashton Baula does just that with another 3 point basket. The Mustangs are trying to get on the board again with time winding down in the first half as Quentin Schaffer shows off his skills with a nifty lay up. 37-15 WV at half.

Third Quarter

Waubonsie has been hitting their shots all night especially Ashton Baula as he sinks his 3rd triple of the night. Metea’s turn to show off their shooting skills as Charlie Nosek gets the ball at the top of the D and he sinks the three ball. Mustangs still down 25. A couple of possessions later and the ball is back in the hands of the Warriors as Braylon Spicer gets his second three pointer of the game. Time winding down in the third quarter as the Warriors steal the ball away and it finds Jackson Langendorf who finds the basket as time expires. 54-22 going into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Finishing off the game for the Warriors is Treshawn Blissett who goes for the one handed layup helping Waubonsie Valley take down Metea Valley by a score of 59-35.