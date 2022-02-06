Boys Basketball Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley 02.04.22

It’s another night on the hardwood out on 95th street. The Wildcats square off against conference foe Metea Valley as the Mustangs enter the night without a win in the DVC and losing 4 of their last 5. Neuqua is the exact opposite by winning 4 of their last 5 after dropping a game to Lemont. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Metea raced out 9-2 lead on the back of the 3 ball. Jahki Grey collected 1 of his 3 long balls here to start the night.

Moving through the first, the Wildcats have some stellar ball movement here as Cole Vonnahme capitalizes to close the gap.

Neuqua climbed even closer on this transition. It finishes through contact by Kurt Lomuntad. Metea leads 17 to 15 after the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Neuqua’s Erikas Gurskas may be 6-4 but moves like a guard on this drive to the basket to get the skilled finish.

Although Mustang Quentin Schaffer is also a guard and he shows Gurskas up with this disgusting euro step to score.

Metea did sore until halfway through the quarter as the Wildcats take a 29-26 lead into the half.

Third Quarter

On to the second half where Jayden Dean freezes everyone with this dime to Nick Lendino.

Neuqua’s Luke Kinkade had his fingerprints all over this game, and he leaves one more here with his third three of the night. He led NV with 15 points.

Fourth Quarter

After 3, Metea trailed by four and turned to Michael Bryant for a tough drive to the rim and converts the shot.

After the Mustangs had retaken the lead late in the 4th, Neuqua’s Cole Vonnahme wouldn’t fade without a fight. His field goal here putst the Wildcats back on top.

Down to the wire here, Jahki Grey has a chance to get the lead with less than 15 seconds left. He missed the freebee but then forces a steal that got Michael Bryant and delivers to put his team in front.

With 5 seconds left, Neuqua has a shot to win it. They get it down the floor, but the awkward shot from Nick Kinkade won’t go and the Mustangs pick up their first conference win of the year in a 60-59 thriller.