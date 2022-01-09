Boys Basketball Metea Valley vs Naperville North 01.07.22

Naperville North boys basketball takes on Metea Valley in a DVC clash where the Huskies get their second conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Conference play resumes as we hit the courts on Mill Street for a DVC clash. Naperville North boys basketball comes into the contest winners of four straight and is eying the second win in the division. They take on Metea Valley who is still in search for their first conference win of the season.

First Quarter

Huskies get aggressive early on. Zeke Williams gets a piece of this shot that lands into the hands of Bryce Welch. He takes it coast to coast and lays it in giving his squad a 6-2 lead.

The defensive activity continues. Welch deflects the pass and Williams quickly gets it up ahead to the sophomore for two. He had 10 points.

The Huskies move it to the wing and Cole Arl finds Luke Williams in the paint. He’s able to get the tough finish underneath and it’s 16-2.

Time winding down in the first as Arl gives it up to Charlie Farrell who hits the shot at the buzzer with a friendly bounce. 23-7 North after the period.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, here’s Zeke Williams. He rips this ball away and takes it all the way to the rim to extend the lead to 23.

Metea is trying to get the offense rolling. Quentin Schaffer kicks to Jake Nosek who knocks down the corner three. Huskies still hold a big lead heading into the half up 40-14.

Third Quarter

Third quarter and the Mustangs still have some fight. Jahki Gray finds Nick Schroeder who drills it from deep. They still trail by 18.

This night was just too much North. Jack Torcasio finds Zeke Williams in the lane and gets the hoop and harm. 23 points on the night for Zeke.

The Huskies’ second leading scorer was his brother Luke. Welch drives in with a nice stop and go and leaves it for Luke Williams who lays it in. North gets their second conference win 64-38 over Metea Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!