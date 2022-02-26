Boys Basketball Metea Valley vs. Benet Academy 02.23.22

Benet Academy boys basketball faces Metea Valley in the regional semifinal where the Redwings move on to the championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Batavia is the host of this regional semifinal matchup between the three-seeded Benet Academy Redwings and the 14 seed, the Mustangs of Metea Valley.

1st Quarter

Benet Academy boys basketball with some nice movement off the ball early on as Ben Romenesko finds Niko Abusara with a backdoor bounce pass that leads to a dunk. 4-0 Redwings.

Metea Valley has been improving as the year progresses, senior Charlie Nosek has been a key player all season as he gets the pass from Zac Steffgen and drives for the layup.

Benet’s 6’10 center Kyle Thomas with a major height advantage in this matchup, but this fadeaway jumper is just about impossible to stop no matter how tall a defender is.

Later in the first, Thomas shoots for three. Brady Kunka gets the rebound and misses, but Thomas flies in with a tip shot. Benet leading 10-5 early.

But the Mustangs are not deterred, Jackson Corbett buries the in rhythm three pointer. Metea down just two points. 9 points in the game for Corbett.

2nd Quarter

A big first half for Niko Abusara. He cuts into the paint for a layup thanks to a Kyle Thomas assist. A few moments later, Abusara gets the steal and drives in for two more. 14 points in the game for the junior.

But again Metea Valley just keeps battling. Chandrahaas Duggirala creates some space with a pump fake and puts in the layup. Mustangs down 20-18.

More help off the bench for the black and gold, Jahki Gray with a three from the corner. He gets it to go and the foul. All tied up at 26 late in the first half.

Benet takes a lead into halftime as Abusara finds Brady Kunka for the layup in transition.

3rd Quarter

Early in the third, Mustangs still keeping it very close, Charlie Nosek with a nice drive and layup to put the Mustangs down 33-28.

Benet clicking on offense at this point. Abusara with a drive and kick to Brennan White who gets the triple and the foul. A four-point play that leads to a 43-35 Benet advantage.

Metea with a response once again. Jahki Gray with another three pointer. He leads the Mustangs with 16 points on the night. Metea down by five.

Late in the third, another nice pass from Abusara feeding Brady Heckman who drills the open three. That pushes the lead back to eight, 50-42.

4th Quarter

Benet trying to put the game away later in the 4th. Brady Kunka tracks down the offensive rebound and puts it in. 17 points for Kunka who leads all scorers in this one. Redwings up 59-45.

Metea Valley trying to stay alive, Joshua Farmer to freshman Jake Nosek who banks home the three pointer.

But Brady Heckman puts the game on ice with his second three pointer. Benet Academy moves on to the regional championship after a hard fought 70-52 win. The Wings will face the 11 seed, Glenbard North, in the final.

