Boys Basketball Marian Central Catholic vs. Benet Academy 01.04.22

Benet Academy begins the New Year taking their home court for only the second time this season. The Redwings come in to this matchup after a fourth place finish in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament taking on Marian Central Catholic a team that went 2-1 in the Hinkle Holiday Classic.

First Quarter

Wings get aggressive early on. Nikola Abusara throws the alley-oop to Kyle Thomas who throws it down with authority. That gets the home team fired up as BA takes a 9-6 lead.

Hurricanes look for a response. Cale McThenia will do it all himself as he drives into the lane and gets the basket to fall. It cuts the deficit to 14-10.

Redwings then turn defense into offense. Ben Romenesko finds the lose ball and throws the bounce pass to Abusara who puts on some filthy moves for the lay in. It puts his team up double digits 20-10.

The early attack continues for BA. Here’s Thomas getting the pass and he gets the tough shot to go plus the foul. The free throw makes it a 26-10 lead for Benet.

Second Quarter

Wings hold command as we hit the second quarter. Offense continues to get the much-needed boards as Sam Driscoll finds Brady Heckman at the top of the key and the trifecta is good. It’s now 39-13 home team.

Next time around Abusara gets the ball and he attacks the paint getting the basket to fall and the harm. Free throw good, 47-22 BA.

Canes look for momentum before the break. Luca Raso finds Michael Morris in the corner and he gets the triple to fall. Halftime score is 50-30 Benet.

Third Quarter

Visitors are still showing some fight in the second half. McThenia gets the ball and hits the three-point basket in the corner. He leads the Hurricanes with nineteen points.

However this contest was just too much Benet. Weston Stephens finds the big man Thomas and look out below it’s another jam for the senior. KT scores nineteen on the night.

The wings keep their foot on the gas pedal. Sam Driscoll tries to get the shot to fall but it's no good. Although after some offensive rebounds, Driscoll is able to tip it in right at the end of the third quarter. A dominating performance by Benet Academy gives them a 90-43 victory.