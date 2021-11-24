Boys Basketball Hinsdale Central vs Naperville North 11.22.2021

The Naperville North boys basketball takes on Hinsdale Central in the Hoops 4 Healing Thanksgiving Tournament where the Huskies struggle in a blowout loss. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We welcome back boys basketball as Hinsdale Central travels to Naperville North to kick of the Hoops 4 Healing Thanksgiving Tournament.

First Quarter

We start this game with some nice ball movement by the Red Devils to set up Evan Phillips who knocks down the three to open up the scoring.

John Engels has multiple defenders on him, but he kicks it out to Emerson Eck and he drills the trey to put Hinsdale Central up 6-0.

North has possession and they get it down low to Charlie Farrell. He makes a great spin move to get around Engels and puts it in off the glass for the Huskies’ first bucket of the game.

Central looking to end the first quarter on a high note as Jake Quast lines up for the triple. 11-2 going into the second.

Second Quarter

Huskie Sam Kupres opens the quarter with a three in the corner off the feed from Zeke Williams. They still trail by 12.

The Red Devils are starting to pull away in this one as Emerson Eck converts on another three and it’s 25-7 with two minutes left in the half.

Hinsdale Central looking to extend their lead as Evan Phillips chases down the long pass and finds a wide-open John Engels underneath for the easy score. 30-7 going into halftime.

Third Quarter

Into the 3rd quarter, Vaughn Beallis intercepts the pass and gives it up to Zeke Williams for the layup.

The Red Devils also force a turnover as Jake Quast steals it at center court and gets it to go plus the foul.

Time winding down in the third. Cole Arl stops on a dime and puts in the midrange jumper. Huskies still trail, though, 46-19 going into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Zeke Williams with a strong drive to the rim as he’s able to finish between two defenders.

However, Hinsdale Central closes this one out with Ben Oosterbaan knocking down the three, giving them the 55-30 win over Naperville North.

