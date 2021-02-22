Boys Basketball Benet Academy vs. Naperville North 02.20.21

We travel to Naperville North as the undefeated Redwings of Benet Academy take on a Naperville North boys basketball team that is coming off of a big 57-49 win over crosstown rival Naperville Central.

1st Quarter

Opening up the scoring for Naperville North is Liam Kim who drives in hard for the layup. 2-0 Huskies less than a minute into the game.

Picking the ball up at the top of the arc is Benet’s Brennan White who banks in the deep 3-pointer to give the Redwings a one point lead.

Taking the pass from Jacob Scharm is Huskie guard Luke Williams who shoots in the 3 to put the Huskies up 5-3.

Brennan White finds himself open near the top of the key and gets his second triple of the quarter. Naperville North leads 9-6 after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Liam Kim bounces a pass inside to Jacob Scharm who gets the bucket in the paint, fighting through contact. A very low scoring second quarter, the Huskies only put up five points while the Redwings are shut out entirely.

3rd Quarter

Some ball movement here from Weston Stephens as the ball finds the hands of Sam Hennessy who ends the Benet drought. Wings down 10. 19-9 early in the third.

Great passing from North as the ball finds Zeke Williams in the paint for the lay up. North extending the lead to 14. 23-9 midway through the third.

Huskies continue to build their lead as Kim finds Grant Johnson for the tough layup plus the foul. North starting to pull away.

From beyond NBA range, Sam Hennessy splashes home another 3-pointer for BA. Nine in the game for the senior.

Getting the ball in the corner from Brennan White is BA’s Luke Nolan who shoots in the 3. Redwings within single digits as the Huskies need a time out.

Sticking with the 3-pointers we now have Liam Kim who has lots of time and space to drill this one from downtown. 28-15 North up by 13. 12 points in the game for Kim.

Another 3 pointer here, this one from Benet’s Tyler Van Eekeren. Redwings still down ten. Only one two point basket made all afternoon for Benet.

4th Quarter

Starting off the 4th quarter strong as Tyler Van Eekeren gets another triple to fall and brings the Redwings within 6. 30-24, a two possession game with still over 7 minutes to play.

Benet still trying to get back into the game, Luke Nolan corrals the tip out from Van Eekeren and the Redwings trail by just five thanks to another deep three.

Final minute and Naperville North able to break the Redwing press, Grant Johnson finds himself wide open for the exclamation point slam. The Huskies hold on for a 43-30 victory over Benet Academy boys basketball.