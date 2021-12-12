Bowling; Fast Facts

As we continue bowling season, let’s learn more about the history of the sport locally and nationally in this week’s Fast Facts segment, sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

There is evidence of bowling items found in Egyptian tombs that date back to 3200 BC.

The first indoor bowling lanes were built in New York in 1840.

Each bowling pin is set up 12 inches apart, while each pin weighs approximately 3½ pounds.

Bowling began as a 9 pin game. The sport now uses 10 pins and 9-pin bowling has been banned in every state other than Texas.

Most bowling balls have 3 holes, but a maximum of 12 holes are allowed per ball.

The first IHSA state girls bowling tournament was held in 1973. The first boys ISHA tournament was in 2003.

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling won back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014.

Metea Valley girls bowling qualified for state as a team in 2014 and 2020.

Julia Bond from Waubonsie Valley is the lone Naperville area state champion, winning the individual championship in 2014.

Naperville Central and Naperville North added boys bowling teams in the fall of 2017. North and Central also started girls bowling programs that same year.

Metea Valley bowler Ian Ridgeway is the only area boys state qualifier, finishing in

6th place at the 2018 state meet.

Back at the Fox Bowl in Wheaton for another DVC girls bowling clash. Neuqua Valley visiting Metea Valley girls bowling. Mustangs head coach Kristen Mansmith giving some pointers to Jasmine Allen before she rolls.

No surprise that the top bowler of the day is Sydney Lewis. Another game, another turkey as she leads everyone with a 639 series. The senior averaging over 205 per game this season as Metea Valley earns the victory.

