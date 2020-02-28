Bolingbrook vs Benet Academy Girls Basketball 2.27.20

Bolingbrook and Benet Academy going head to head in the sectional championship. Redwings in search of their third sectional plaque in the last four seasons. Six state championships between these two schools over the last 14 years.

First Half

Opening minutes, Ashley Berry tracks down a rebound and Kendall Holmes takes advantage of the open look from three. 5-0 Benet.

Next time down the floor, Brooke Schramek with an open look from up top, sophomore Morgan Demos with the rebound and putback to extend the BA lead.

Redwings getting good looks from three in the first quarter, Molly Sheehan buries the triple, Benet up 10-5.

Brooke Schramek slowed by knee and hamstring injuries but she battles through and buries a three in the early going for the Redwings.

Bolingbrook with a nice pick and roll as Danyel Middleton finds De’Ahna Richardson for the layup, Raiders down 13-12.

Near the end of the first quarter, Kendall Holmes splashes home a three from the corner, her 2nd of the quarter puts BA up 16-12.

Final seconds of the first, Molly Sheehan drives and kicks to Kendall Moriarty who hits the three to put Benet up 7, Raiders inbound the ball with the clock ticking and Jayden Marable heaves from half court and gets nothing but net! 19-15 Benet but a big momentum swing to end the quarter.

Midway through the 2nd, Benet in transition as Marable hits the pull up jumper to put the Raiders down by one.

Near the end of the first half, Bolingbrook with strong transition offense as Kennedi Perkins finds Jayden Marable for the layup. We go into halftime all tied up at 29. A game high 24 for the Northern Illinois recruit.

Second Half

First minute of the third, Lexi Moriarty with a nice drive, she gets her own board and puts it in to retake the lead for Benet.

Raiders with the response as Perkins gets in the middle of the zone for the midrange J to tie the game at 33.

Still in the third, Benet daring Danyel Middleton to shoot as she has struggled all game long, but she hits this one from the corner and suddenly Bolingbrook leads 38-33.

Raiders taking control in the third, Kennedi Perkins drives and misses but gets it back from De’Ahna Richardson and converts for the and one layup. Bolingbrook up 43-35. 20 on the night for Perkins.

Benet battling back, turning to leading scorer Kendall Holmes who hits her 4th three of the game. Redwings down 5 heading to the 4th.

Redwings down 43-38, Morgan Demos can’t quite get her layup to go and Bolingbrook immediately on the run, Middleton gets the layup and draws the foul on Holmes. A big swing puts the Raiders up 46-38.

Holmes not ready to give up, she drives and gets the tough layup to go and draws the foul. Benet Academy down 47-41 with four minutes to play as Holmes pours in 22 points.

But Bolingbrook is able to put the game away late, Treasure Thompson follows the Lex Moriarty block as Bolingbrook shocks the top seeded Redwings to win the sectional title. The Raiders will face Whitney Young in the Supersectional. Benet Academy ends another fantastic season with a 29-3 record.

