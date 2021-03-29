Bhaavya Manikonda Furious Rally with Teammate

Bhaavya Manikonda faced her teammate, Shannon Xu, in the singles championship at the sectional meet and it produces unbelievable sequences. The Naperville Sports Weekly Play of the Week is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

You know, it’s not every week that two athletes could be up for Play of the Week in the very same sequence… but that’s what we have at the North Badminton Sectional… as two Huskies battle for the top spot in the singles bracket. Just watch Bhaavya Manikonda and Shannon Xu duke it out – including diving on the floor – Manikonda takes it… and I suppose Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week.

Overall, Naperville North not only dominates the singles bracket, but the meet as well. Bhaavya Manikonda and Shannon Xu will be be heading to state. Ultimately, North secured the top spot at their own section, meaning they will advance to state as a team.

