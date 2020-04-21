Benet Girls Soccer Lost Opportunity to Defend State Title

The cancellation of high school spring sport state tournaments means that we won’t get to see a the Benet Academy Girls Soccer team contend for another soccer state trophy. This Team Profile is presented by Molly Maids of the Aurora Naperville Area.

Looking to Repeat

Benet Academy girls soccer competed in class 2A in 2019 but with a 24-3-1 record, the Redwings were ready for any challenger. BA won the state championship over Wauconda in comeback fashion thanks to a last minute goal from senior Mary Kate Hansen. In double overtime, Jaimee Cibulka knocked home the game winner as Benet hung on for a 2-1 victory. The Redwings did graduate 10 team members and six starters from the 2019 squad, but all was not lost for Coach Gerard Oconer’s girls. Sarah Bozych was set to return after scoring 12 goals a year ago. Fellow seniors Mia Tommasone and Cami Picha were also back with a combined 18 goals and 21 assists between them. The top returning goal scorer was last years overtime hero, Jaimee Cibulka who tallied 14 goals and 14 assists in her sophomore season. Nothing is guaranteed in IHSA girls soccer, but there is little doubt that Benet would have been a tough team to dethrone.

