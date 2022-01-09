Benet Boys Basketball Takes Down Simeon; Vintage Moments

On February 19th, 2011 the eyes of the high school basketball world turned to UIC Pavilion in downtown Chicago where the 25-0 Benet Academy Redwings faced the legendary powerhouse and the state’s number one ranked team, Simeon.

The Wolverines had slipped past the Redwings 58-50 in triple overtime in the supersectional, eventually going on to win the 2010 4A state championship.

The 2011 Simeon team was led by sophomores Kendrick Nunn and Jabari Parker, both of whom currently play in the NBA. But Benet had a future NBA standout of its own in 7 foot senior Frank Kaminsky. The temperature outside was cold, but the action in the packed arena was red hot. Senior guard David Sobolewski put in 15 points for the Redwings to build an early eight-point advantage.

But Jabari Parker showed why he would eventually become the number two overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, scoring 21 points in a variety of ways to put the Wolverines back in front in the second half.

But Frank the Tank showed off his range with several three pointers late in the game as Benet earned its revenge with a 58-54 victory over the defending champs, delighting the red and black faithful. Unfortunately for the Redwings, their season ended the following month in the sectional semi finals at the hands of East Aurora. Simeon certainly regrouped from the loss and went on to win the 2011 4A state championship as well as the 2012 and 2013 titles. But that late season win in the City-Suburban showdown will always be remembered by Benet players and fans.