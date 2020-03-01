Benet Academy vs St. Ignatius Boys Hockey 2.29.20

Let’s take a trip over to Edge Ice Arena as the Blackhawk Playoffs continue as Benet academy is coming off winning the Kennedy cup taking on Saint Ignatius a team that Benet beat during CCHL Tournament.

First Period

First and Benet looking to start strong but Wolf Pack Goalie Sebastian Wigfield falls down for the save to stop the threat.

Saint Ignatius on the attack as Wolf Pack’s Max Pasiennik finds the pucks and scores the goal 1-0 Pack

More scoring coming as a pack of wolves are looking for the puck and Sean Doyle finds it and score to put Saint Ingatius up 2-0.

Second Period

2nd Period BA down but not out as Mason Kosowski puts the puck in takes a few seconds for a call but the wings are on the board trailing 2-1.

However the Wolf Pack had a response Will Gerami on the break away and wins the one on one battle 3-1 Saint Ignatius

Third Period

3rd and it’s still the same Cade Oscannian in a 1 on 1 he makes it look easy for the goal it’s 4-1 Wolf Pack

The Pack of Wolves were hungry in this one Gerami finds the bouncing puck and scores his second goal of the game, Sean Doyle would add in one more as Saint Ignatius moves on with a 6-1 Victory over Benet Academy.

