Benet Academy vs Oswego Co-Op Boys Swimming 1.23.20

The Oswego Co-Op hosting the annual dual meet with Benet Academy. The Redwings visiting the Oswego East pool in late January after the matchup was moved from early December.

200 IM

Let’s get started with the 200 yard Individual Medley. Starting with the butterfly, followed by the back stroke, breast stroke and ending in the freestyle. Pretty close in the early going between the top four swimmings in lane 8, 6, 5, and 4. Over halfway through the race, Austin Millard is out in front in lane 8 followed by Oswego teammate Daniel Vizin-Esquivel in lane four. Brady Quinlan from Benet still in the hunt in lane 5.

In the end, Millard hits the wall first. Quinlan finishes in 4th while Alex Pierce from the Oswego Co-Op finishes 3rd.

100 Butterfly

100 butterfly has Quinlan competing once again for Benet in lane 5. Bobby Peterson from Oswego with the lead at the 25 yard mark in lane 4, just ahead of teammates Garret O’Grady and and Mikey Weizeorick. At the finish it’s Peterson with the win ahead of O’Grady. Quinlan comes in 4th once again.

50 Free Style

Fast race of the day is always the 50 yard freestlye. Six swimmers in the pool including Jack Kobus from Benet in lane five and Trevor Plotke from Benet in lane 7. Beckett McGraw from Oswego has the lead at the bottom of your screen in lane 2. Corey Walters, Jack Murray and Trevor Maier also swimming for Oswego. It’s a close finished but McGraw just holds off Walters by less than a half second for the win. Kobus finishes in fifth.

500 Free Style

The 500 yard freestyle is just like the 50 yard freestyle only ten times as long. Benet Academy sophomore Conner Hwang steals the show in this one by winning the race with a time of 4:51:41, making it look easy as he gets a high five from coach Ben Gensler.

100 Breast Stroke

100 yard breast stroke also brings out a great performance from Colin Flynn. The Redwing senior leads Austin Millard from wire to wire and picks up the 2nd win of the day for Benet with a time of 1:06 flat.

200 Free Style

On to the final relays, the 200 free relay has Connor Hwang leading off the Redwing relay, Colin Flynn, Jack Kobus and Brady Quinlan also in the lane five relay for BA. The other Benet relay team of Alex Edwards, Dax Klugelman, Trevor Plotke and Owen McGovern swimming in lane three. Despite the early lead, eventually the Owswego quartet of Dean Ramsbottom, Nate Skrocki, Bobby Peterson and Austin Millard take the win as does the Oswego Co-Op team. Senior night for Benet is one week away at West Chicago.

Check out other swimming duals in our Boys Sports Highlights!