Benet Academy vs. Naperville Central Softball 04.14.21

Naperville Central softball finally gets a chance to break in its new digs, opening up at their new field against a stingy Benet Academy team. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

For the first time in nearly 22 months we have softball. Naperville Central finally getting the chance to play at their new softball field as they welcome the Benet Academy Redwings as their first opponent.

Starting off in the top of the 3rd with 2 outs is Benet’s Elayna Brdecka who hits a hot shot into center field bringing in Giana Horejs and Nina Pesare . 2-0 BA 3rd .

Staying in the 3rd it’s the Redhawks turn at bat. With 2 outs and 2 strikes, Abby Hurst hits a solo home run to cut the wings’ lead in half. 2-1 Benet

Top of the 4th, 1 out, Abby Burris steps up to the plate and hits a bullet up the middle bringing in Sami Schilf and Bridget Cunningham. 4-1 BA.

Top of the 5th as its all Redwings now. Bridget Cunningham smashes a rocket into centerfield bringing home Brdecka. 5-1 Benet

Rally time? Bottom of the 5th, Jacqui Abogado is up to bat and the wild pitch brings in Kendall Lenz. Lead cut to 3.

Momentum swinging into Centrals favor now. Annie Saran at the dish with 2 outs and 2 strikes, she smacks one up the middle bringing in Abogado and Katie Gutsell. 5-4 Benet heading to the 6th.

Top of the frame and check out this perfect bunt by Giana Horejs that causes the error and brings in her teammate.

Bottom of the 6th, Lenz is up to bat and she hits a strong shot down the 3rd base line bringing in Reagan Purl. Back and forth we go.

Looking for the tying run now, Abogado is back up and sends a fly ball to left field that is caught but it is still enough to bring in the tying run. 6-6 at the end of the 6th.

And here it is the bottom of the 7th all tied up as a lot is going on… ball dropped in right field… the throw home gets away… and Sydney Hurst runs in as the Redhawks walk off. Central wins 7-6 in a thriller to open up the softball season.

