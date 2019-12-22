Benet Academy vs Brother Rice Boys Basketball 12.21.19

Benet Academy traveling to Brother Rice to face off on a Saturday afternoon. This game is the first game of the season for Colin Crothers as the wings sit 7-1.
First Half
Nothing on the board yet but that all changes after two different missed shots, Colin Crothers gathers the rebound and opens up scoring 2-0.
4 and a half to play in the first and the wings extend their lead as Jacob Snell turns and gets the shot to fall, 13-7.
Second left in the first and Brother Rice’s Cullen Cosme gets the steal in transition, brings it back and then hits the layup. Benet leads 15-9 at the end of the first.
Into the second and Crothers using the soft touch to get the left hook to land. Wings cruising, up 21-9.
Cullen Crosme doing a lot of work for Brother Rice. He chargers the lane and lands the layup, cutting in to the wings lead, 26-14.
Second Half
Coming out of intermission, Tyler Van Eekeren fakes the three then drives for two points, 30-14.
Minute thirty left in the third, Crothers sees Jacob Snell coming at him, hits him for the lay in. wings still cruising 45-27.
First game back and Crothers puts the finishing touches on this game with the layup, the wings go home with the win, snapping brother rice’s 7 game win steak, 57-41.
